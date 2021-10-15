After what has been a rather wet week, the forecast for this weekend, and even the week ahead, is expected to be much drier.
The rest of our night will be cloudy with chances of passing showers, though skies will slowly clear out and give way to a sunny morning. Notably, our low temperature will be hovering at around 40 degrees, giving us our coldest night since last spring. Temperatures will warm up pretty quickly for Saturday, though, reaching into the lower 60s.
Rain chances decrease significantly starting tomorrow, with the next five days containing almost no threat of precipitation whatsoever. It won't be until Wednesday that we see a very slight possibility of it entering back into the forecast.
Sunshine will also be abundant throughout the weekend, with minimal cloud cover anticipated. This will be paired with a rise in temperatures, but not like the swings we've seen in recent weeks - we'll only be getting up to the lower 70s, with our air staying dry and less humid.
This pattern should hold for most of next week as well, albeit overcast skies expected to prevail on Wednesday and Thursday. But with low chances of rain, we can look forward to a temperate October 8 day period ahead.