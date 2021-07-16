Thursday's storms certainly brought a lot rainfall to mid-Missouri, giving us another round of soaking for what has been a very wet July thus far. Many locations saw rainfall totals between 1.5 and 2 inches, as further showers and storms came through the area early Friday morning.
DRY FOR WEEKEND
The weekend ahead looks much drier though, as we expect to dry out by later Friday afternoon and stay that way through Sunday night. Sunshine will be bountiful as well, where it's looking like cloud cover will only be partial.
But unlike many dry weekends we've seen this summer, temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side. We should only be in the low to middle 80s, with heat indices not expected be especially strong either. That's below our expected average of 89 for this time in July.
WEEK AHEAD
The cooler temperatures in particular are expected to linger past this weekend, with most of our next week looking only a few degrees warmer. It'll be a nice break from the heat we saw this past week, and will be good to experience before we enter into August, Missouri's hottest month of the year.