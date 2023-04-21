After a stretch of very warm days in mid-Missouri, temperatures look to be below average for the weekend and much of next week.
FRIDAY
A much colder and cloudier morning will lead to partly sunny skies and highs within the middle 60s.
The threat of further rain and storms has ended in the area, with calmer conditions expected this weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Temperatures will likely bottom out on Saturday night, with lows expected to be at or around freezing. This will prompt freeze/frost warnings for the area, as vegetation sensitive to sharp temperature drops will endure damage.
Lows will remain in this frigid range until at least Sunday night, when we should start to see low temperatures rebound at the start of next week.
Despite the cloudy and cool weather, rain is unlikely over the next few days. We're watching for Tuesday night into Wednesday for our next solid chance of rain.
Temperatures will rise at the start of next week, but not by all that much - we're only expected to climb back into the middle 60s, more or less average for mid-April. The very warm temperatures we saw earlier this week won't return for quite some time.