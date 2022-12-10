After another average day in terms of temperatures, mid-Missouri can expect to warm to a few degrees above average in the coming days.
Sunday should start to see the region climb near 50 degrees, with that threshold expected to be crossed on Monday and Tuesday.
Sunday will start off with a bit of fog and cloudy skies, though both will start to clear out towards the early afternoon hours.
Sunshine should continue through Monday, though the chance for rain will increase significantly heading into Tuesday morning. Heavy downpours and even a few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, as a cold front is expected to cross the region and create some unstable conditions.
Severe weather is expected well to our south in Arkansas and Louisiana, though Missouri will likely avoid anything besides a few stray storms.