Temperatures are finally starting to cool back down after an impressively hot week.
Starting Wednesday, every successive day became warmer and warmer - peaking on Friday, climbing up to 95 degrees! Saturday marked the end of this trend though, getting back down to 93.
TEMPERATURES WILL COOL SLIGHTLY
It's a slight cooling trend we expect to continue into next week. We'll still be above average in the high 80s to low 90s for most of the week, but humidity will be considerably lower, without our heat indices pushing towards the triple digits!
SUNNY SKIES WILL PREVAIL
That reduced moisture will correlate with an extended period of dry time, with chances of rain looking very slim throughout the next 5 days.
With areas of high pressure pushing in from the north and east, we won't be seeing much cloud cover, either.
It's closer to normal conditions for June, and is a pattern that could persist further into the future.