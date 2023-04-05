One of the deadliest types of severe weather is flooding. It's responsible for over 100 deaths in the United States each year.
Mid-Missouri is just as susceptible to flooding as anywhere else in the US, and it's important that we know all there is about this deadly phenomenon.
TYPES OF FLOODING
Flash floods are the most common types of floods, occurring in a "flash" after heavy rainfall events. They can form very quickly and take even the most prepared people by surprise.
Normally dry areas become inundated with water that can rapidly move and flood buildings and property. They are more common in urban areas, but can form anywhere when rainfall is heavy enough over a long period of time.
As mentioned, the greatest risk factors for flash flooding are rainfall intensity and duration, but also the condition of the ground that rain falls on - concrete and asphalt absorb very little water, while soils that are already saturated may fail to absorb water.
The second type of flooding is river flooding. River floods take a much longer time to form, but affect a much larger area along the banks of rivers and other bodies of water.
When water exceeds the normal containment of a body of water, it can results in millions of gallons of water flooding it's surroundings. Urban, suburban, or rural - river flooding will devastate any and all things in it's way.
Like flash flooding, heavy rainfall over a long period of time is a risk factor. However, other factors such as melting snow, upstream rainfall, and debris blocking water can cause it as well.
FLOOD SAFETY
No matter what kind of flooding is expected though, there are universal tips to ensure you can stay safe during these events.
"Turn around, don't drown" - an easy to remember phrase to use when faced with the threat of flooding. Whether you're walking or driving and encounter a flooded area, NEVER try to cross over it. It only takes six inches of water to sweep a person off their feet, and only a foot to carry away a vehicle.
FOLLOWING WARNINGS
Flash floods and river floods will have different warnings issued by the National Weather Service, with each containing unique messaging and directions for citizens to heed.
TV stations will communicate these warnings in a variety of different ways, such as through informative graphics.
Shown above is a hypothetical river gauge, which outlines the height of a river relative to its flood stage, or risk of overflowing.
While the river is currently shown to be at levels that may cause minor levels of flooding, predictions indicate that levels may rise to pose a more urgent, widespread threat that could cause serious damage. This is used to show viewers the forecast of a river's height while also giving ample warning of when conditions could further deteriorate.
STAY SAFE!
Flooding is a very dangerous and deadly type of severe weather, but by following the guidelines and taking precaution, you can stay safe and out of harm's way!