A windy and cool day ahead, with gusts up to 45 mph, and temperatures only reaching about 55 degrees. We will get to meet our friend with the name of “The Sun” today, and they should stick around for a few days. Quite cold tonight as well, with lows around 37 degrees, but winds should subside, at least for part of the night.
SUNDAY
Sunday is warming up significantly, with a high of 70, and we should have a fairly clear sky with it, but winds will pick back up, gusting up to 35 mph, and shifting to the southeast. We should stay mostly clear, with maybe a few stray clouds just out for some sightseeing.
LOOKIG AHEAD
If you enjoy your warm spring, almost summer-like days, then our weather is going to give you a few chances to enjoy that. Sunday and Monday are looking to be in the low 70s, and on Tuesday, we could break 80, but that's when trouble comes in. We are watching the possibility of storms on Tuesday, some of which could be strong to severe. After that, we’ll start to even out our temperatures to about the middle 50s for the rest of the week, and will likely increase to the low 60s through the weekend.