You can see tornadoes and floods and hurricanes, and you can see the damage they do. The images and videos are seared in our minds. On average, none of the above kill the most people every year in the United States.
The number one cause of fatality due to weather is heat.
According to NOAA and the CDC, between 1991 and 2020, heat-related deaths hit an average of 138 per year. This may only include deaths that were confirmed by a medical examiner. Meaning if someone came into the hospital for heat exhaustion or heat stroke and later succumbed to symptoms brought on by the heat, such as kidney failure, they may not have been counted.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, extreme heat kills about 600 people in the United States each year. According to death certificates, a total of more than 11,000 Americans have died from heat-related causes since 1979.
Survivors are subject to long-term effects from heat strain on the body which include prolonged or even permanent damage to organs such as the brain, kidney, and heart.
When it comes to tornadoes, for example, you immediately have a list of those who died and those who were injured. Some of the injured will later pass away and they will still be counted in the total deaths by said tornado. This is often not the case with heat. Therefore, the real number is likely much higher.
When 2021's numbers are finalized and published (usually in May or June) the annual average number of heat deaths is likely to go up. This is because in 2021 there was a major heat wave that smashed records in the Pacific Northwest, and caused around 200 deaths. Far more reportedly died in Canada due to the heat wave.
Scientists have since been able to show that 2021's deadly heat wave was "virtually impossible" without human-caused rapid climate change.
YOU CAN'T HIDE FROM BIOLOGY
A death-by-heat is a fairly slow process for the body to go through. First, the body experiences heat exhaustion and starts to excessively sweat. This is because sweating is the natural way the body cools itself. When the body excretes sweat from its pores, that sweat can then evaporate into the air. When water changes from a liquid to a gas it takes heat with it, cooling your body. You may also start to get dizzy as blood flow begins to change course, getting closer to your skin in an effort to cool down.
If your body is not able to cool down fast enough, either due to the air being too humid to evaporate enough sweat, or from the continued stress being put on the body through exercise, it will go into heat stroke.
During a heat stroke, the body begins to shut down. It will actually stop sweating to reduce its own performance. Soon enough, it will stop pushing blood to the brain to force unconsciousness and get the body the lay down vertically. If this happens and you are still in the sun, outside in the heat, the chances of the stroke stopping are slim. The body will continue to pull blood from organs, shutting them down, until everything stops.
According to MU Health Care ER doctor Christopher Sampson, age and ability doesn't play much of a role in a heat death.
"Heat does not just affect the extremes of age or those with medical problems," he said. "I mean, we see at least once a year in athletes, especially when they're training outdoors in hot weather. They may collapse and again sometimes that is from excessive heat or a combination of dehydration as well. So it's really a medical emergency that can affect any age group."
Dr. Sampson also says it might not even take the hottest day of the year for a situation to turn into an emergency.
"People need to know it doesn't have to be super hot, you can develop heatstroke or heat exertion even in mildly warm temperatures," Dr. Sampson said.
"Heat itself plays a bigger role in bringing patients to the Emergency Department (ED). There actually is research that shows that there's about a 7% increase overall in ED patients presenting on really warm days or when there's extreme heat."
HEAT DEATH IS PREVENTABLE
This may all sound scary, but the good news is heat deaths are vastly preventable. Here's what you need to do:
- During heat waves, refrain from excessive exercise. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks by sitting in the shade and drinking water. All three of those components are important. You must be sitting. It must be in the shade. And you need to stay hydrated.
- Air conditioning is, of course, the best recourse to fight heat death. Taking breaks in air conditioning is always the best option.
- Listen to your body. Look for the signs. Take action. You are your best advocate and first defense against heat death.
- Watch out for others you see outside because if they go into heat stroke and become unconscious, they will need someone else to call 911 for them and save their life.
- Check on the elderly, whether a neighbor, family member, or friend. Make sure they have their air conditioning on and working properly. If the heat wave persists, check back in.
THE FUTURE HAS MORE HEAT IN IT
Scientists and health professionals alike know heat waves have been getting worse and will continue to do so in the future due to human-caused climate change. We have already seen it happening firsthand, and it will only continue to get worse. There has never been a more important time to educate each other about heat death and take action to create policies that will save lives, similar to lightning policy.
One of the main reasons lightning deaths are not higher is because it is widely understood due to widespread policies that if you seen lightning or hear thunder you must stop the event and take shelter. This action saves lives. If a similar approach was taken with extreme heat, more lives would surely be saved.
Heat waves will be happening more frequently, and the warm season overall is starting earlier and lasting longer. This also includes warmer night which are also bad for the body as it doesn't allow the body to rest and cool off at night and forces it to continuously work to cool down, adding stress.
The United States as a whole is warming rapidly, and Missouri is, on average, 3º warmer now than 50 years ago.
Dr. Sampson says climate change is a concern for human health.
"I think with the rising temperatures, globally, we definitely need to be concerned about it. It doesn't take much to develop a heat emergency," Sampson said.
Depending on how significantly humans cut greenhouse gas emissions in the near future will determine how much more intense the effects of climate change become.