Last week's snow is finally starting to melt, slowly but surely our outdoor/travel conditions back to normal.
We've already seen some melting today, which has greatly improved road conditions all throughout the state. We aren't completely out of the woods yet, though.
Through Monday, we can expect marginal progress on melting, as we'll see high temperatures above freezing in the upper 30s to lower 40s. However, with low temperatures still in the tens and 20s, we'll continue to see instances of refreezing in some areas. This will leave us with some scattered snow and ice covered roadways, though not as widespread due to the progress being made by snowplows all over the region.
Tuesday is when we can expect the melting to really kick off, as the forecast calls for a big jump in temperatures into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Any remaining snow/ice covered roads should melt by this point.
Because of how much snow is still on the ground though, conditions could become very slushy and wet as the warmth quickly kicks in, creating a separate hazard of slippery roadways. Most parts of Columbia still have more than 4 inches of snow, which would create some very wet conditions if melted all at once.
Wednesday and beyond will provide similar temperatures, fluctuating between the lower to middle 40s as we see a slightly above average trend take shape. All the while, no new precipitation is expected, and mid-Missouri can expect to stay dry through the next eight days or so.