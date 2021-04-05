We see hail pretty much every severe weather season and it varies in sizes. We can see hail as small as peas and as large as grapefruits! Thankfully, that larger hail is less common. So, how does hail form?
HAIL BASICS
At first, we have a cloud and in that cloud we have raindrops and updrafts. Raindrops fall and will sometimes get carried upward by the updraft into a cold layer of the cloud. This process allows for a hailstone to form. That hailstone will then fall and either hit the ground or get caught in the updraft and rise again.
Hail will keep growing in size until the updraft can no longer support its size.
HAIL SIZE
When reporting hail sizes it’s best to use regular household objects that are standard measurements, such as coins and sport balls. This is especially helpful when sending in pictures so there is a reference to size.
Pea to nickel size hail is all very common and well below severe limits. Severe thunderstorm warnings will start being issued when thunderstorms are capable of producing quarter size hail (or larger).
The National Weather Service notes hail that is golf ball to tennis ball in size will be warned as “considerable” severe thunderstorms. Hail this size usually happens a few times each severe season and can cause a fair amount of damage.
Baseball size or larger hail is rare, but it does happen. Thunderstorms with hail this large are considered destructive.
UPDRAFT SPEEDS
Large hail forms during very strong updrafts. We can actually correlate the updraft speed to approximate hail sizes. The stronger the updraft the larger the hail.
Updraft Speed Chart
|Hail Size
|Updraft Speed
|Pea-Nickel
|~ < 45 mph
|Quarter
|~ 49 mph
|Ping-Pong Ball
|~ 60 mph
|Golf Ball
|~ 64 mph
|Tennis Ball
|~ 77 mph
|Baseball
|~ 81 mph
|Softball
|~ 98 mph
|Grapefruit
|~ 103 mph