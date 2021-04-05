The KOMU 8 viewing area saw a grand total of 362 confirmed tornadoes between 1950 and 2017. That amounts to an average of over five per year. Although many of these tornadoes were weak and short-lived, each one of them was capable of posing a threat to both property and life.
Truth be told, there is simply no such thing as a non-dangerous tornado.
Because of this, it's important that we know how to protect ourselves and those in our households if a tornado threatens.
BE READY
As is the case with many things, proper planning is vital. It is important to be ready for a tornado before one ever arrives. There are a few simple steps you can take to do this. To find out what these were, I conducted an interview with Elizabeth Thompson, the training and exercise specialist at the Boone County Office of Emergency Management.
She recommends breaking tornado preparedness down into three distinct steps:
Thompson emphasized that these steps are the same regardless of the hazard - whether tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, or non weather-related issues. But what does each one entail? We'll go through them below.
STEP 1: GET INFORMED
The first step in preparing for a tornado is to make sure you have a way of receiving weather alerts. This can be done several different ways, such as paying attention to local television, purchasing a NOAA Weather Radio, or making sure that your cell phone can receive warnings.
Perhaps the best way to remain informed is by using a NOAA Weather Radio. These radios can be bought at many local retailers, including Wal-Mart and Lowe's. You can program them to only display alerts specific to your location. Additionally, the networks that these radios tune into are dedicated solely to the National Weather Service. These networks are generally more reliable than cellular ones, especially in the event of a tornado.
It's important that the radio have fresh batteries in it at all times, since power can fail during severe weather. If you'd like to learn more about the NOAA Weather Radio, you can visit this link for a more in-depth presentation.
Another excellent way to stay informed is via your cell phone. Many cell phones are already set up to receive critical alerts such as tornado warnings. Additionally, residents of Boone County can opt to receive text alerts through the Office of Emergency Management (click here for more). Finally, downloading an app - such as the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App - is another way to stay up to date on rapidly-changing conditions.
STEP 2: BE PREPARED
On days when severe weather is expected, it's important to actively monitor the weather. This is especially crucial when severe thunderstorms are in the area. Local news media and the National Weather Service work tirelessly on those days to make sure that you and your loved ones remain safe. Still, it's up to you to pay attention.
Additionally, each household should have a tornado emergency kit. The kit should have enough supplies to provide for every member of the household - including pets - for up to 72 hours.
Be sure to stock your kit with necessities such as water, food, and clothing.
STEP 3: MAKE A PLAN
Finally, it is necessary to have a solid plan of action. You and your family should know what to do - and where to go - if a tornado warning is issued.
Where Should I Shelter?
As a rule, you should seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of the building you're in. A basement or tornado safe room is best, but if you don't have one of those, you should get to an interior room without windows on the lowest level of the building. Be sure to cover up with blankets and pillows to protect yourself from flying debris.
If you live in a mobile home you need to have a plan that includes leaving to seek shelter in a sturdy building. Mobile homes are one of the most deadly places to be during a tornado.
Practice Your Plan Together
After you've identified the safest area in the house, be sure to run through tornado drills with every member of your household. Practice locating the safe area, getting into it, and sheltering beneath blankets and clothes. Be sure to also have your emergency kit in the safe area.
If everyone in the house knows what to do if a tornado warning is issued, you'll be well on your way to staying safe from the worst that nature has to offer. Severe weather season doesn't need to be a time of anxiety. With proper preparedness, safety from tornadoes is attainable for everyone.