Tornadoes can happen anytime of the year in Missouri as long as the proper ingredients come together. As severe weather season approaches we wanted to provide you with tornado tips to prepare you for the weather season ahead.
TIP 1: Watch VS Warning
A watch means that we’re watching the potential or that the ingredients for severe weather are present. A warning that severe weather is occurring or imminent and you need to take action. An easy way to remember it is to think about baking a cupcake.
When you have the flower, eggs, butter, and other ingredients on the counter that is a cupcake watch, a cupcake could form given the correct combination of the ingredients.
Once you have everything assembled and baked you have a cupcake, that would be a cupcake warning because it has formed and is there.
TIP 2: Finding Shelter
When a warning is issued, the first thing you want to do is get more information and take shelter. No matter where you are, the most important thing to do is to put as many layers between you and outside as possible. This is usually in a small interior bathroom or closet, or basement. Make sure you avoid windows, doors and outside walls.
TIP 3: Shelter mythbusting
There's a myth that claims you should take shelter in the southwest corner of your home. That's because of the way tornadoes tend to move, but tornadoes can move from any direction. So a low level interior room is the best option.
Another myth says to open windows to equalize pressure. Not only does this waste time, but open windows could allow debris to enter your home more easily. Use this time to take shelter instead.
TIP 4: Building an emergency kit
Your kit should have enough non-perishable food and water (1 gallon per person/per day) to last each person in your family, including pets, for 3 days. You’ll also want a first aid kit, flashlight, whistle (to signal for help), phone charger, extra batteries, cash, and any medications. It’s also a good idea to take an old pair of sturdy shoes that you can keep in your shelter. If you have to walk over damage you will want sturdy shoes to protect your feet .
TIP 5: Severe weather when on the road
There is no completely safe option when in a car during severe weather. The best option is to drive to your nearest shelter. If you aren't able to make it to a shelter because the storm is too close either get down in your car and cover your head with a jacket or blanket; or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.
It is never safe to seek shelter under a bridge or an overpass as winds can accelerate underneath it and put you at greater risk of death or injury.
TIP 6: Identifying Severe Weather Clouds
Wall clouds are the ones you want to look for when it comes to tornadoes. Wall clouds appear as a lowering along a rain free base of a thunderstorm, these start to rotate and eventually can produce a funnel cloud and a tornado.
There are also shelf clouds, which are long, horizontal, wedge shaped clouds that form along a boundary. Shelf clouds can be accompanied by a lot of wind, but generally don’t produce tornadoes.
Scud clouds are also common during severe weather; they can appear to be rapidly moving due and are detached from the base of a storm. These aren’t threatening and can take on the name of scary looking clouds.
TIP 7: Nighttime Tornadoes
36% of all Missouri tornadoes happen at night. Nocturnal tornadoes are more than twice as likely to result in deaths compared to tornadoes that happened during the day. It is critical to have severe weather wake me up tools that will alert you in the middle of the night.
TIP 8: Multiple Ways to Get Information
The best way to stay safe during severe weather is to be well informed before, during and after the storm. It's critical to have multiple ways to get weather information. Ideally, you'll have at least three sources that are independent of each other. Remember, outdoor warning sirens are only meant to warn you if you're outdoors. Sirens are also sounded for different criteria at the county level.
A NOAA Weather Radio is a great tool that can be purchased at most major retailers. You can also download the free KOMU 8 First Alert weather app to get the latest forecast information from the first alert weather team that includes the live radar, daily forecasts and push notifications. Make sure you turn on severe weather alerts and “KOMU 8 alerts” for your location to get the most out of this app.