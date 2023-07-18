Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with warm conditions. We are tracking storms out in Nebraska that will make their way into our area this morning. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. Rain chances are minimal for the rest of the week.
Strong to Severe Storms for Tuesday
Showers and storms will move in after 8 a.m. These storms could become strong to severe this morning. Timing is mainly 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Large hail and damaging winds up to 60 mph are the primary threats but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled. Heavy rain and flash flooding will also be a concern.
We are at a Storm Mode Index of TWO for the day. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Mid- Missouri at a Slight risk for strong to severe storms.
Another round of storms is also possible late in the evening and into the overnight hours. This round is more unclear, so stay up to date with the latest forecast throughout the day. These storms could pose a flooding risk with heavy rainfall possible, mainly east of Highway 63.
Little to No Rain Chances Otherwise
Rain chances look slim the rest of the week with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. A few days could bring a pop-up shower or two, however. Some minor relief is in sight for Friday and Saturday, but temperatures are still expected to top off in the middle 80s.