Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a humid airmass in place. Clouds will increase some today with isolated showers possible this evening, not widespread but some. We are hot the rest of this week with little to no rain chances.
Hot Tuesday, Isolated Showers
Temperatures today will climb into the upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower triple digits. We will not reach Heat Advisory criteria today so no heat alerts are out for Mid-Missouri.
A few showers will be possible later this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 70s.
Hot Stretch Continues
The rest of this week will be a wash, rinse, and repeat type of forecast. Temperatures each day will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Feel-like temperatures will be in the lower triple digits each day. Heat alerts will likely be issued sometime later this week. Sunshine is expected each day, not great for our drought conditions.
Into the weekend, temperatures will stay in the 90s with mostly sunny skies.