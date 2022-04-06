Every severe thunderstorm isn’t equal and that’s why the National Weather Service has developed a tiered system based on impacts to help make the dangers associated with severe thunderstorm warnings clearer.
WHAT IS A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM?
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued by the National Weather Service when a storm is producing or expected to produce 58 mph or greater wind gusts, and/or hail 1” or greater in diameter.
IMPACT-BASED WARNINGS
The National Weather Service will now tag certain severe thunderstorm warnings when a storm is expected to produce “considerable” damage or be “destructive.”
A base severe thunderstorm warning will be issued when a severe thunderstorm is capable of producing 58 mph or higher wind gusts and/or hail 1” or larger in diameter.
A “considerable” damage tag will be added to severe thunderstorm warnings capable of producing 70 mph or higher wind gusts and/or hail 1.75” or larger in diameter.
A “destructive” damage tag will be added to severe thunderstorm warnings capable of producing 80 mph or higher wind gusts and/or hail 2.75” or larger in diameter. A severe thunderstorm warning with a destructive tag will trigger a Wireless Emergency Alert on most cell phones.
WIRELESS EMERGENCY ALERTS
Wireless Emergency Alerts are sent to many cell phones for different types of emergencies including amber alerts, tornado warnings and “destructive” tagged severe thunderstorm warnings.
It’s important to note that not all weather warnings will activate a wireless emergency alert or an outdoor warning siren. That’s one of the many reasons why it's important to have multiple ways to get weather information. Additionally, outdoor warning sirens are simply not reliable enough as criteria varies greatly by county.
One additional way to get warnings is to make sure you get the free KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App. Make sure you have location enabled along with severe weather alerts.
To make sure Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled take the following steps depending on your smartphone.
Apple users:
- Go to settings.
- Click on notifications.
- Scroll down and make sure “Emergency Alerts” are turned on
Android users:
- Go to settings.
- Click on apps and notifications.
- Click on advanced notifications
- Scroll down and make sure “emergency alerts” are turned on
If you have questions regarding these alerts you view the FCC’s list of frequently asked questions.