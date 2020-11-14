Showers and thunderstorms are likely across mid-Missouri this evening as a cold front moves through the area. Some of these could be on the stronger side.
Let's take an in-depth, hour-by-hour look at the evening ahead.
TORNADO WATCH
A tornado watch means a tornado or other severe storm may occur. Stay tuned. This watch is in effect until midnight for the counties in red.
STORM TIMELINE
A line of storms is moving east through Missouri. This is the line we are watching for the potential of severe weather. It will move along HWY 63 between 7-8pm.
IMPACTS & CONCERNS
Due to the potential for severe weather, we are in a Storm Mode Index of 2 on a 0-5 scale. This means that issues are possible, and you should remain updated throughout the evening hours.
In terms of threats, we are most concerned about the potential for damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph. There is also the possibility for isolated large hail (although this threat looks very low). Additionally, we cannot rule out one or two brief spin-up tornadoes, especially if the line of thunderstorms is very strong.
The highest threat for severe weather is in the yellow-shaded region on the map below, although there is still a chance outside of that region.
Please be sure to stay with us throughout the evening hours, especially if a watch is issued or weather conditions appear threatening.
SUNDAY & BEYOND
After showers and thunderstorms clear the area tonight, all attention turns towards gusty winds for Sunday. Due to the strength of the storm system passing through the Midwest, we will likely see winds gusting to 35-45 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the area as a result.
Beyond Sunday, calmer weather is expected to settle in. We will see some minor swings in temperature through Wednesday, before a warming trend puts us near 70 for Thursday and Friday.
Next weekend, early indications are that we may see another storm system swing through the area. If this happens, the weather could be unsettled. This is still a week out, however, and much will change between now and then.