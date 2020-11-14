As the severe threat has diminished, the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is issuing the all clear.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue across mid-MO throughout the evening, though (as of 8:45 PM) the severe threat has greatly diminished. The overall threat for damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will continue to decrease during the remainder of the early overnight hours. Let's take a look at what to expect.
THIS EVENING & OVERNIGHT
A Tornado Watch remains in effect for portions of the area, although this watch is steadily being allowed to expire as the final round of storms moves through. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible, but they should be below severe limits.
Rain will gradually end west to east over the next couple of hours, with the last showers and storms clearing eastern portions of the viewing area between 11 PM and midnight.
After the storms move out, attention will turn towards very strong and gusty west winds. All of these storms are firing as a result of an incoming cold front, and this cold front will usher in cooler, drier, and much breezier weather overnight. Winds late tonight and early tomorrow morning will likely approach 40 mph in spots, which has lead to the issuing of a Wind Advisory for much of the area.
SUNDAY & BEYOND
Strong westerly winds and chilly temperatures will mark the start of the day. The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 3 PM tomorrow afternoon. Winds during the first half of our Sunday are likely to gust upwards of 40 mph, which may blow loose objects around and create minor driving difficulties.
During the afternoon, look for sunny skies and temperatures only topping out in the lower 50s - right around average for this time of year. The strong and gusty winds will begin to die down by the evening hours, leading to a calm and chilly Sunday night.
Looking beyond Sunday, calmer weather is expected to settle in for the workweek. We will see some minor swings in temperature through Wednesday, before a warming trend puts us near 70 for Thursday and Friday.
Next weekend, early indications are that we may see another storm system swing through the area. If this happens, the weather could be unsettled. This is still a week out, however, and much will change between now and then.
Have a great night!