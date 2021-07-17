The week ahead is shaping up to be quite dry, with plenty of sunshine and minimal rainfall chances throughout the coming days.
What should be the last of this weekend's rain has pushed it's way east and out of mid-Missouri, with our skies looking sunny and our temperatures just a little bit cooler than average
It'll be a perfect week to spend outside, enjoying outdoor activities and projects!
With areas of high pressure to our north strengthening throughout the coming days, we'll have plenty of days to spend out in the open.
WEEK TIMELINE
Monday and Tuesday will be the cooler of the days ahead, before we gradually start to warm back up to the low 90s sometimes towards the end of the week and into next weekend.