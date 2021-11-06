WARMTH WILL SOON SUBSIDE
The slow but steady warming trend we've seen over this past week will come to a head this weekend, peaking in the lower 70s on Sunday and Monday. Both days are expected to be very sunny, and give us a last glimpse into above-average temperatures before a cooling trend sets in.
Starting Tuesday, our daily highs will be decreasing throughout the rest of the week. The change will be gradual at first, but will begin to change much more quickly as we head towards next weekend - high temperatures could drop nearly 10 degrees between both Wednesday and Thursday, as well as Thursday and Friday as two cold fronts drape across the state on consecutive nights.
This will affect our low temperatures as well, bringing us back to around freezing for mornings next weekend. It will be a sharp change from current lows, situated in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
RAIN AND DAYS BEYOND
Rain will also enter back into the forecast next week, as Wednesday and Thursday bring showers into the viewing area. Associated with the first of the two fronts, skies will be mostly cloudy starting Wednesday morning, and are predicted to bring intermittent rainfall between then and Thursday night. Friday will also carry some lighter chances of rain, but the area should stay dry for the foreseeable future thereafter.
Temperatures will stay slightly below average for Friday and beyond, as we continue our march into the thick of autumn.
Daylight savings ends tonight, so don't forget to set back your clocks as our sun rises and sets earlier for the rest of fall and winter!