After a big jump in temperatures from Thursday into Friday, we can expect at least one more day of above-average temperatures. However, a cold streak is one the way, one that could last all throughout next week
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND
Friday night will be a bit warm for late January, with temperatures expected to be at or around freezing. This will lead into another warm and mild day on Saturday, where temperatures could reach as high as 55 degrees.
However, clouds will gather throughout Saturday evening, with the possibility of a round of mixed precipitation possible. Rain and snow (likely flurries) could push through mid-Missouri late into tomorrow night as part of a cold front.
Precipitation will likely be very light and isolated, and is not necessarily the largest concern for Saturday night as temperatures will take a dive.
Cold air will halt high temperatures in the middle 20s for both Sunday and Monday, with lows likely to be in the lower to middle teens. Similar to what we saw Thursday morning, wind chills could be as low as the single digits.
NEXT WEEK
Next week won't bring much change in any patterns, as the cold air is expected to settle in for most of that time. Highs won't be getting out of the upper 20s to lower 30s until at least Thursday.
In terms of precipitation, chances will remain very low after Saturday, with any falling precipitation likely to be snow flurries.