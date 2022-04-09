After an unusually cold start to the weekend, Sunday brings promise of abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Temperatures should reach well into the upper 70s, perhaps even into the lower 80s in some areas. However, the sunshine and warmth won't be here to stay, as rain enters the picture Sunday night and extends well into next week
SHOWERS AND STORMS APLENTY
Sunday night will not only bring our first round of rain for the week, but bring out the potential for sever weather as well. As of right now, mid-Missouri sits at Storm Mode 2 for Sunday night, specifically after 8 PM.
While the greatest threat of strong to severe thunderstorms will lie south of Highway 50, most of mid-Missouri should be prepared. Storms could bring strong winds and large hail, though the risks of tornadoes and flooding rains remains lower.
In areas where thunderstorms do not develop, residents can expect at least scattered showers and downpours throughout most of the overnight hours.
Even as the severe threat passes after Sunday night, rain will likely extend into Monday. The chance of thunderstorms decrease, but most of Monday afternoon and into the evening hours could be quite wet.
Monday night through Tuesday night provide a brief reprieve from the rain, though isolated showers could still occur during partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions. Wednesday will bring back a more formidable round of rain, where the severe threat of severe weather could once again enter the picture.
REST OF THE WEEK
It's a return to chaotic spring weather in the mid-west, but sunshine should return on Thursday, with next weekend looking relatively dry and free of precipitation.