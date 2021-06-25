COLUMBIA – Hinkson Creek’s water rose through the night Thursday into Friday due to severe storms in mid-Missouri. The area around Wilson’s Fitness is flooded, and the parking structure underneath is under water.
Wilson’s Fitness is closed, and the owners said they plan to open back up on Monday.
Rich Hadfield has lived in the area for a long time. This flooding surprised him.
“I’ve never seen it in 40 years,” Hadfield said. “I’ve seen lot of water down here but not that much.”
This is a bridge on Forum Blvd. over Hinkson Creek. The water rose over night during the storm. A parking garage underneath is under water. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fHeeiAXsnR— Becca Pasteris (@BeccaPasteris) June 25, 2021
Jay Dix Station Park and other parks and trails are experiencing heavy flooding.
Columbia Parks and Recreation wants people to stay away from trails.
Gabe Huffington, Parks and Recreation Assistant Director said most of Columbia’s trails are near creeks and other bodies of water.
“Due to the amount of flooding we’ve had, a lot of those are currently under water, or they have significant flood damage to them," Huffington said.
Huffington mentioned the Twin Lakes Recreation area, MKT Trail and Grindstone Nature Area are spots he especially wants people to avoid.
He also wants people to respect road closure signs Parks and Recreation put up.
“Don’t try to drive through it,” Huffington said. “Please do not drive around barricades that we have put out.”
Parks and Recreation are working on clean-up projects Friday and will continue through the weekend.
Due to recent flooding & forecasted rain, Parks & Rec officials are asking the public to stay off the City's trail system & any barricaded park entry roadways/parking lots until a full assessment can be completed. Please don’t drive, cycle or walk around barricades. Cont. pic.twitter.com/rISlvtL8UL— ColumbiaMoParksRec (@CoMoParksandRec) June 25, 2021
Huffington said the best way to get information on the status of trails and parks is to check Parks and Recreation social media, especially Facebook.