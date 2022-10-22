After a very warm weekend, conditions will change sharply at the beginning of next week
REST OF THE WEEKEND
Sunday will continue the weekend trend of well above average temperatures and gusty winds, with high temperatures expected once again. This will provide an elevated risk of hazardous fire weather conditions, as winds are expected to stay strong at at least 20 mph with gusts up to 35.
NEXT WEEK
Winds will continue into Monday, though temperatures will lower back down into the 70s. However, a strong cold front will push through mid-Missouri Monday afternoon, quickly dropping temperatures to the middle 50s. Paired with this temperature drop will be an abundance of clouds and some strong rain chances.
Most of this rain will be in the form of continuous showers and downpours, though the risk for thunderstorms will exist. With the rain chances extending over multiple days, it's likely that the region could rack up some impressive totals
By the time rain departs on Wednesday, many communities could record over an inch of total rainfall.
After Tuesday, dry conditions will return alongside average, seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.