Military Officers Association to host to honor fallen veterans with wreath-laying ceremony
In honor of fallen military members, the Mid-Missouri Military Officers Association of America will host a wreath-laying ceremony this morning at 9 a.m. at the monument next to the Boone County Courthouse.
It is open to the public and family-friendly, estimated to last around 40 minutes.
"It's to honor the fallen military not only for Columbia, but it's a Boone County celebration," Corcoran said. "We're doing this as a long-standing tradition starting from our records in 1923."
Rock Bridge High School's Mike Woods killed in rest stop shooting
Rock Bridge High School home school communicator Mike Woods was found dead around 6 p.m. Friday night after a Tennessee rest stop shooting.
Woods' son, Micah E, McElmurry, was arrested and booked into Marion County Jail without bond. He was charged with one count of criminal homicide.
In a message to the community, Rock Bridge Principal Jacob Sirna said, "He could always be counted on as a confidant, a problem-solver, a 'kids first' guy. His laugh would light up a room."
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
President Joe Biden visited Uvalde, Texas on Sunday where he met with the families of the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School.
The crowd urges him to "do something" and promises that "we will."
He also visited the memorial site and met with first responders before returning to their Delaware home.
6 people shot in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday night
Two of the six people shot suffered life-threatening injuries during an altercation between two groups of people in Chattanooga, Tennessee Saturday night, days after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Most of the victims were teenagers or in their early 20s and that the incident was not gang-related.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 221 mass shootings this year.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the 90s with winds up to 35 mph. Tonight will have an increase in clouds and lows near the 70s.
Tomorrow will be clouds while a cold front moves through and highs in the mid-80s. Expect showers and storms Tuesday through Wednesday and skies should clear up by Thursday afternoon.