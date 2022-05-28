Police close street in north Columbia following shots fired incident
Police closed off Fenimore Drive in Columbia due to a police incident, according to Boone County Joint Communications. Police say no one was injured, but bullets damaged property.
A KOMU 8 Reporter at the scene reported seeing 10 evidence markers on the road and police tape, as well as a large police presence in the area.
City of Columbia to send out trash and recycling bag vouchers
The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility will send the vouchers in the mail the week of June 13.
Residents can expect two vouchers for 26-count rolls of black refuse bags and one voucher for an 18-count roll of blue recycling bags in the June packet.
If people do not receive their vouchers by June 20, they are instructed to contact the City's bag contractor, WasteZero by phone or email.
If needed, residents can purchase additional black trash bags in rolls of five for $10. The charge fee covers extra costs such as the landfill disposal fee, employee salaries, and vehicle maintenance.
2 people arrested for drug paraphernalia in Fulton
The Fulton Police Department arrested two people after they were served with a narcotics search warrant on Friday.
The MUSTANG Drug Task Force, Fulton Police and the Callaway County Sheriff's Office served the warrant at a building in the 2000 block of Emerald Lake Dr. in Callaway County.
Authorities found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, marijuana resin, and drug paraphernalia.
Democratic Representative looks into stronger gun legislation for those under 21
In light of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde Texas, one Missouri representative, Democratic Representative David Tyson Smith decided it was time to take a stand against gun violence.
Early Friday morning he tweeted that he plans to file legislation to ban teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic rifles.
The 2023 legislative session will not begin until January, which is when legislation can first be voted on. Lawmakers have to wait to pre-file bills until December.
Forecast: Memorial Day weekend is looking very sunny
Clouds have cleared from the mid-Missouri sky quite nicely as the day has progressed. We will be left with a clear sky overnight and calms winds. This is going to lead to the potential for early morning fog on Saturday, especially in valleys and near lakes or rivers.
Weather this weekend could not be more appropriate for outdoor activities. Warm temperatures, a sunny sky, and no chances for rain are all in the forecast.