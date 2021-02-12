MISSOURI- Despite its name, pancake ice is not created in a kitchen, but its formation does require a special recipe – and it’s one the Missouri River has all the right ingredients for.
A British Antarctic Survey from March of 2004 explains what exactly is needed to create pancake ice: agitation in a body of water and constant, extreme cold.
With mid-Missouri experiencing freezing temperatures for the past week and a forecast with wind chills in the negative teens, the weather conditions needed for pancake ice are taken care of.
When there is a stretch of time where the weather is consistently below freezing, water starts to form small, slushy crystals called frazil. These crystals then combine to form large sheets of ice known as nilas, which bump into each other and erode away until only circular shapes are left.
These violent collisions that structure the ice into its pancake shape occur when there is turbulence below the water.
For a body of water as substantial as the Missouri River, the longest in North America and known for its powerful push of sediment, it is rather easy for a chain reaction of natural events to take place.
After the initial slush is formed, ice sheets are broken and circular shapes are determined, he illusion of icy pancakes is finished. Each individual formation can range greatly in size depending on the body of water and the agitation within it.
Most typically, the formations can be up to 4 inches thick and range anywhere from one to 10 feet in diameter, according to the Weather Channel.
With Missouri’s harsh weather and impressive river taken into account, it is no surprise that pancake ice has made an appearance this winter.